Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $90.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.66% from the stock’s current price.

HAE has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.83.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $83.57 on Tuesday. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 63.79 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.34 and a 200 day moving average of $68.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.00 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $590,859.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,387.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 11,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $897,065.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,557,278.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $590,859.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,387.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,729 shares of company stock worth $4,157,115. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Haemonetics by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

