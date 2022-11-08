Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HAE. Barrington Research raised their target price on Haemonetics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.83.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $83.57 on Tuesday. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.79 and a beta of 0.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 33,798 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $2,632,526.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,916.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 33,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $2,632,526.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,916.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $590,859.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,387.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,729 shares of company stock worth $4,157,115. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haemonetics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 37.0% during the first quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 8.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the first quarter worth $16,914,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.