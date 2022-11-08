Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) PT Raised to $100.00 at Mizuho

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Mizuho from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Haemonetics from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.83.

Shares of HAE opened at $83.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.34 and its 200 day moving average is $68.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 63.79 and a beta of 0.40.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $590,859.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,387.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Haemonetics news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 11,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $897,065.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,278.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $590,859.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,387.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,729 shares of company stock worth $4,157,115 over the last three months. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the second quarter worth about $65,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

