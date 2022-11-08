Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $655.00 million-$685.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $661.33 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on HALO. StockNews.com began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.00.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,128,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,437. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.54 and its 200 day moving average is $44.09. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $52.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 101.73% and a net margin of 75.11%. The company had revenue of $152.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.