Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $655-$685 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $661.35 million. Halozyme Therapeutics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.25 EPS.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of HALO traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.83. 1,106,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,437. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.64 and a 200-day moving average of $44.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 75.11% and a return on equity of 101.73%. The firm had revenue of $152.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts have commented on HALO shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.