Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HMSNF. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hammerson from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hammerson from GBX 22 ($0.25) to GBX 17 ($0.20) in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Hammerson Price Performance

HMSNF stock opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27. Hammerson has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.54.

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

