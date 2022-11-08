Head-To-Head Survey: Missfresh (NYSE:MF) and Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO)

Missfresh (NYSE:MF – Get Rating) and Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Missfresh has a beta of -1.69, indicating that its stock price is 269% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Secoo has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Missfresh alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Missfresh shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of Secoo shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Missfresh shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Secoo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Missfresh N/A N/A N/A Secoo N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Missfresh and Secoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Missfresh and Secoo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Missfresh 0 0 2 0 3.00 Secoo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Missfresh currently has a consensus price target of $191.70, indicating a potential upside of 13,592.86%. Given Missfresh’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Missfresh is more favorable than Secoo.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Missfresh and Secoo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Missfresh $935.69 million 0.01 -$251.71 million N/A N/A Secoo $491.42 million 0.04 -$88.80 million N/A N/A

Secoo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Missfresh.

Summary

Secoo beats Missfresh on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Missfresh

(Get Rating)

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks. The company also sells its products through vending machines. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Secoo

(Get Rating)

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It provides upscale brand products and services, including handbags, watches, clothing, footwear, jewelry and accessories, cosmetics and skincare, home accessories, sportswear, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, 3C electronic devices, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers. The company also offers its website as a marketplace to third party merchants to facilitate their sales of upscale products and services. Secoo Holding Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Missfresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Missfresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.