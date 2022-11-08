Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Hercules Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Hercules Capital has a payout ratio of 84.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Hercules Capital to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.2%.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.29. Hercules Capital has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

HTGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered Hercules Capital from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hercules Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 6.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 19.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. 23.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

