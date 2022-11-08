Hermez Network Price Up 35.6% Over Last Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded 35.6% higher against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a market cap of $155.62 million and approximately $810,488.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $4.26 or 0.00023182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.36158907 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $700,180.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

