HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $63.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.16. HF Sinclair has a twelve month low of $29.14 and a twelve month high of $64.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.98 per share, with a total value of $249,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,185.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other HF Sinclair news, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $563,803.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,021.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.98 per share, with a total value of $249,504.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 99,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,185.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HF Sinclair

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth approximately $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $539,533,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $102,959,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $81,253,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DINO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

