HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 5,677 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 24,682.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 22,588.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,133,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,735,000 after buying an additional 8,097,431 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $393,329,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 127.3% during the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,273 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 6,892.2% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,799,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 132.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 799,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,008,000 after purchasing an additional 454,654 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SGOV stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.17. 12,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,205. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.11. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.01 and a fifty-two week high of $100.32.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.