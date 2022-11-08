HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,610 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.2 %

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

Shares of COP stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.68. The stock had a trading volume of 118,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,418,004. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.33. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $66.06 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 13.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.10.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

