HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $173,000 Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARCC. Enstar Group LTD lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 5,266.8% in the 1st quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 3,129,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,337 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,527,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,993,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $107,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,882 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,403,000 after purchasing an additional 687,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,475,000 after purchasing an additional 621,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARCC. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.15. 294,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,600,746. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.10. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 101.78%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

