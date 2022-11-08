HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $772,000 Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 410.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

NYSE MAA traded up $2.43 on Tuesday, reaching $154.03. The stock had a trading volume of 17,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.50. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.13 and a 1-year high of $231.63. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.25%.

MAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.08.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

