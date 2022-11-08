HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.29. The company had a trading volume of 536,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,718,812. The company has a market cap of $299.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.49 and its 200 day moving average is $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

