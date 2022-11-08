Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $8.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $7.50. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 83.98% from the company’s previous close.

HIMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

NYSE:HIMS opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $947.42 million, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 0.40. Hims & Hers Health has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $8.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.08.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $113.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.89 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 23.24% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Irene Becklund sold 11,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $73,053.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,027.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Irene Becklund sold 11,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $73,053.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,027.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $57,061.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,504 shares of company stock valued at $322,801 in the last three months. 35.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at $640,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

