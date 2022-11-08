Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,230 at Credit Suisse Group

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,200 ($13.82) to GBX 1,230 ($14.16) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,212 ($13.96) to GBX 1,208 ($13.91) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 900 ($10.36) to GBX 930 ($10.71) in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,225 ($14.10) to GBX 1,331 ($15.33) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 990 ($11.40) to GBX 1,015 ($11.69) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 925 ($10.65) to GBX 975 ($11.23) in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of Hiscox stock remained flat at $10.58 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.07. Hiscox has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $13.23.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

