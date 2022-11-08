HM Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

HM Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,029 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $119,958.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,515.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $119,958.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,515.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,379,763 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on META. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Huber Research downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $154.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.49.

META traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.56. 607,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,632,972. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $253.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $353.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.17.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.