HM Capital Management LLC Has $70.56 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

HM Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,843 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 39.3% of HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $70,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $351.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,094,048. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $348.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.56. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

