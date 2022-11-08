HM Capital Management LLC Has $964,000 Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

HM Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Southern comprises 0.5% of HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 72,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after buying an additional 9,304 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in Southern by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Southern by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 36,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 78,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 11,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 140,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $2,288,545 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Up 1.0 %

Southern Announces Dividend

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.97. 21,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,342,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.71 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

