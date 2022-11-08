HM Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

HM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,029 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 31.3% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 127.4% during the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in McDonald’s by 5.1% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 8.2% in the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 5.4% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $2.88 on Tuesday, hitting $279.29. 20,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,294,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $278.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $252.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.25.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 69.52%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.30.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

