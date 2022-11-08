Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Sells 180,000 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $6,386,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,295,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,266,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 4th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total transaction of $7,043,800.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 125,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $4,216,250.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 65,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $2,172,300.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 47,846 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $1,585,616.44.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $2,863,650.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 45,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $1,488,150.00.

On Thursday, October 20th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 104,600 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $3,415,190.00.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $137,004.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,410 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $143,501.40.

On Monday, October 10th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $154,322.32.

Shares of BX traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,869,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,604,527. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.29. The firm has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 101.70%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.50 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Blackstone from $134.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 0.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 3.1% in the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 1.8% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 11.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

