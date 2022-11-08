Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Lowered to $329.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $366.00 to $329.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HD. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.44.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $291.14. 3,244,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,238,302. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $298.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.40.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 86,243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,798,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,826 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 39,281 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 10,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

