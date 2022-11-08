Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 507.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.21. 44,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,441,264. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.31 and its 200-day moving average is $185.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $228.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.19%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

