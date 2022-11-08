H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.54 billion-$3.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.54 billion.

H&R Block Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HRB traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,243,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.60. H&R Block has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $48.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.09. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 613.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that H&R Block will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

H&R Block declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of H&R Block from a b rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $3,130,227.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,039.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $590,756.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,719,821.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $3,130,227.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,039.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,821 shares of company stock valued at $6,287,989 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&R Block

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in H&R Block by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in H&R Block by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 91,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in H&R Block by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

