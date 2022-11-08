Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Receives $97.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.40.
HUBG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stephens upped their target price on Hub Group from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.
Insider Transactions at Hub Group
In related news, Director Gary Yablon purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.60 per share, with a total value of $428,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,132 shares in the company, valued at $610,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group
Hub Group Stock Performance
Hub Group stock opened at $79.27 on Tuesday. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $60.81 and a 1-year high of $89.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.23 and a 200-day moving average of $74.16.
About Hub Group
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
Featured Articles
