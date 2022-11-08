Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Hits New 52-Week High at $243.56

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $243.56 and last traded at $243.00, with a volume of 6339 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $237.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hubbell from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.25.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.38 and a 200 day moving average of $206.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 11.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total value of $4,524,867.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,095,729.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total value of $4,524,867.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,095,729.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total transaction of $1,164,763.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 10,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.