Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $89.00

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $89.00 and last traded at $89.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.00.
Hyundai Motor Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.00.
About Hyundai Motor
Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the Azera, Sonata, Veloster, Veloster N, i30 Fastback N, i30 N, i30, Elantra, Accent, i20, and i10 names; and SUVs under the Palisade, Santa Fe, Tucson, Creta, Kona, and Venue names.
