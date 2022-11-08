Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-$1.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $315.00 million-$355.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $350.20 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ichor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Ichor to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Ichor from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.74. 130,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.52. Ichor has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $51.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.96 and its 200-day moving average is $28.16.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $329.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Ichor’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ichor will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ichor during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Ichor by 232.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Ichor by 525.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ichor by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

