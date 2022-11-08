ICON Trading Down 17.2% Over Last 7 Days (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. ICON has a total market cap of $173.41 million and approximately $21.48 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ICON has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001027 BTC on major exchanges.

About ICON

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 926,210,351 coins and its circulating supply is 919,483,096 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 926,210,351 with 919,483,096 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.21318243 USD and is down -8.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $9,370,413.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

