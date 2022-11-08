ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.20-$6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ICU Medical also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.20-$6.80 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICUI. Raymond James lowered ICU Medical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on ICU Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on ICU Medical from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

ICU Medical Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.50. 606,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.45. ICU Medical has a 52 week low of $128.90 and a 52 week high of $251.77. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 338.27 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICU Medical

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.23). ICU Medical had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in ICU Medical by 86.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter worth $94,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 54.6% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 23.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 4.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

