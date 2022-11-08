IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1,395.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,437 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $15,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 30.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 94.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 46.4% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 170.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded up $6.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $392.08. 11,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,796. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $664.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDXX. Piper Sandler cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.88.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

