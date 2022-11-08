Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Receives $25.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IRT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IRT opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.52. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $15.04 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 90.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 110.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 31,470 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $766,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 22.9% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 100.7% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 98,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 49,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

