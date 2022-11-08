IndiGG (INDI) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $90,513.00

IndiGG (INDI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 8th. One IndiGG token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000822 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IndiGG has traded 34.6% higher against the dollar. IndiGG has a market capitalization of $123.60 million and approximately $90,513.00 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About IndiGG

IndiGG’s launch date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

