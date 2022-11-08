Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €32.50 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €32.50 ($32.50) price target by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IFXA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($38.50) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.50 ($42.50) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($36.00) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($18.00) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Infineon Technologies Price Performance

Infineon Technologies has a one year low of €13.43 ($13.43) and a one year high of €19.70 ($19.70).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

