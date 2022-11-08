ING Groep NV Acquires 23,935 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,935 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in MetLife were worth $8,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at $1,577,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 44.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in MetLife by 9.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $73.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.44 and a 200 day moving average of $65.03. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $75.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 75.19%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MET. Raymond James started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on MetLife to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays set a $75.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

