ING Groep NV Acquires 64,326 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,326 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Corteva were worth $7,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 26.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 20.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

CTVA opened at $66.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.90. The firm has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.09%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTVA. Citigroup increased their target price on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.53.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

