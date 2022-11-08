ING Groep NV Cuts Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

ING Groep NV cut its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,690 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 108,186 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $7,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 209.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $38.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.92.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

