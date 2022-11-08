ING Groep NV Has $6.30 Million Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

ING Groep NV lessened its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.6% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA by 28.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA by 2.7% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in IQVIA by 1.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 54,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,846,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in IQVIA by 19.2% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IQV. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA to $249.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.94.

NYSE:IQV opened at $207.99 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.75 and a one year high of $285.61. The company has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.29 and a 200-day moving average of $210.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

