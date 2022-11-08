ING Groep NV Increases Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,347 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $8,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 54.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Microchip Technology by 48.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCHP stock opened at $65.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.87. The company has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.51. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.328 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.45.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

