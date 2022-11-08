ING Groep NV Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

ING Groep NV lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $6,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWZ. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter worth $118,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of EWZ opened at $32.36 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $39.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.45 and a 200 day moving average of $30.80.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

