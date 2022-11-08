Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $48.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 58.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Inhibrx from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Inhibrx Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ INBX opened at $29.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.50. Inhibrx has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $45.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.46.

Insider Transactions at Inhibrx

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.13). Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 430.07% and a negative net margin of 1,575.91%. The business had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Inhibrx will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jon Faiz Kayyem sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $286,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,252,801 shares in the company, valued at $98,006,894.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jon Faiz Kayyem sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $286,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,252,801 shares in the company, valued at $98,006,894.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking acquired 1,333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $39,999,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,427,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,819,210. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,500 shares of company stock worth $3,508,775. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inhibrx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the 1st quarter valued at $23,180,000. Bioimpact Capital LLC bought a new stake in Inhibrx in the second quarter worth $11,615,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the second quarter valued at $10,749,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,935,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Inhibrx by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,596,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,561,000 after purchasing an additional 686,587 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

