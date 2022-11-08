Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.14, RTT News reports. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.19% and a negative net margin of 16,775.78%. The business had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3034.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

INO traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,321,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,646,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $7.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.05.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

In other news, Director David B. Weiner sold 11,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $31,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 892,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INO. State Street Corp raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,267,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967,498 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 300.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,619 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,640,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,888,000 after acquiring an additional 817,297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 125.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,450,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 807,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,488,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 555,587 shares during the last quarter. 44.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

