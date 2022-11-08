Insider Selling: Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) VP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total transaction of $747,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,785 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,592.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Abiomed Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $374.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,692,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,941. The company has a fifty day moving average of $269.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.28. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.85 and a 12 month high of $381.99.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ABMD shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair cut shares of Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abiomed

Abiomed Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 730.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 5,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Abiomed by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.