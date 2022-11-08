Insider Selling: Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Director Sells 26,947 Shares of Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) Director Douglas R. Casella sold 26,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,180,820.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 181,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,715,178.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Down 1.0 %

CWST stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.05. 5,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.18. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $92.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 77.93, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.91.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $295.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CWST shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWST. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 232.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,074,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,370 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 18.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,747,000 after purchasing an additional 414,539 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 561.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 432,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,399,000 after purchasing an additional 366,675 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 269.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 483,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,372,000 after purchasing an additional 352,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 534.1% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 395,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,694,000 after purchasing an additional 333,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

