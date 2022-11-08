Insider Selling: EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) COO Sells 2,720 Shares of Stock

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.6 %

EOG traded up $2.32 on Tuesday, hitting $148.26. 3,964,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,277,136. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.67 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The company has a market cap of $87.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.53 and its 200-day moving average is $120.04.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 2.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,459 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 194,386 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $21,719,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in EOG Resources by 6.1% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 194,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after buying an additional 11,264 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1.7% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 14.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,403 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.