Insider Selling: Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Insider Sells 10,893 Shares of Stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $577,546.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,622.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE IR traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.24. 4,688,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,792,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.46. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $62.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IR shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,163,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,162,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357,468 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 7,055.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,486,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,551 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth $76,784,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after acquiring an additional 823,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,808,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,177,000 after acquiring an additional 819,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

