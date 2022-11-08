Insider Selling: Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) VP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $210,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,032.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Terex Stock Down 0.5 %

TEX stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $42.44. 24,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.18. Terex Co. has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $51.45. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.58%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Terex by 391.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Terex in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on TEX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Terex from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Terex from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Terex from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

About Terex

(Get Rating)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.