Insider Selling: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Sells 4,400,000 Shares of Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total transaction of $843,172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,617,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,393,668,494.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Elon Musk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 4th, Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00.

Tesla Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $5.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.30. The company had a trading volume of 128,269,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,394,453. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $186.75 and a one year high of $402.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $604.08 billion, a PE ratio of 59.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $333.33 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on Tesla from $233.33 to $244.33 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Tesla from $271.67 to $293.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $70,229,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,410 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,711,687 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Tesla by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472,529 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tesla by 10.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,584,845,000 after buying an additional 1,317,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 189.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,484,549,000 after buying an additional 6,125,732 shares during the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

