Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 237 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,624 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.
Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories
Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.5 %
ABT stock opened at $99.50 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $173.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.44%.
Abbott Laboratories Company Profile
Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.
